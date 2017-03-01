Highway construction taking toll on local business
It is no secret that construction crews are in full swing on U.S. 70, converting the 18-mile stretch of highway between Benton and Hot Springs to five lanes. "It has got sales down about 30 percent over last year," said Nick Warford, owner of the Kream Kastle in Saline County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benton Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Benton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Rip Chen Picket
|33,921
|Lt. Monte Hodge (Jan '14)
|16 hr
|Jennifer
|8
|That stupid cop murdered that kid
|16 hr
|Jennifer
|9
|crime spree
|Feb 26
|mary smith
|1
|Benton woman convicted as accomplice to daughte... (Jul '06)
|Feb 23
|Karen
|40
|Saline County Detention Center (Jan '14)
|Feb 22
|Jake
|4
|saline county cop.. (Feb '11)
|Feb 22
|Jake
|8
Find what you want!
Search Benton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC