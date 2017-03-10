GoFundMe Raises Money For Funeral, Memorial For Vandergriff Student Who Drowned In Pool
Following the drowning of a Vandergriff Elementary student , a GoFundMe account has been set up to raise money for the boy's funeral, and possibly a permanent memorial at the school. Adron Benton , 6, died after wandering away from Vandergriff Elementary school on Tuesday and drowning in a nearby pool.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Benton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|9 hr
|happy voter
|34,076
|Looking for friend Kenny A Jarrett, Any one kno... (Feb '16)
|Sun
|iknow
|2
|Salem Livestock Auction (Jul '09)
|Mar 10
|chance carlton
|25
|saline county cop.. (Feb '11)
|Mar 9
|Racism sucks
|12
|That stupid cop murdered that kid
|Mar 9
|Camera question
|11
|Paul Babbitt
|Mar 7
|Bill Rivera
|2
|Saline County Detention Center (Jan '14)
|Mar 7
|Justin
|8
Find what you want!
Search Benton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC