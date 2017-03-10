GoFundMe Raises Money For Funeral, Memorial For Vandergriff Student Who Drowned In Pool

GoFundMe Raises Money For Funeral, Me...

Friday Mar 10 Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Following the drowning of a Vandergriff Elementary student , a GoFundMe account has been set up to raise money for the boy's funeral, and possibly a permanent memorial at the school. Adron Benton , 6, died after wandering away from Vandergriff Elementary school on Tuesday and drowning in a nearby pool.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

