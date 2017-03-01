Escapee caught by U.S. Marshals

A man who escaped from Rivendell Behavioral Health Services of Arkansas in Benton on Feb. 5 was located by U.S. Marshals Wednesday. Courtney Zyronne Johnson, 20, of North Little Rock had been an inmate in the Lonoke County Detention Center for charges of aggravated robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and theft of property.

