Entertainment Notes

Margot Lee Shetterly, author of Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race , will discuss the book and the movie Hidden Figures for the Clinton School of Public Service's Kumpuris Lecture Series, 6 p.m. today in the Wally Allen Ballroom, Statehouse Convention Center, Markham and Main streets, Little Rock. A book signing will follow.
