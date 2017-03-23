Entertainment Notes

Entertainment Notes

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: NWAonline

Margot Lee Shetterly, author of Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race , will discuss the book and the movie Hidden Figures for the Clinton School of Public Service's Kumpuris Lecture Series, 6 p.m. today in the Wally Allen Ballroom, Statehouse Convention Center, Markham and Main streets, Little Rock. A book signing will follow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Benton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Bill Palmer 34,680
Saline County Sheriff's Dept. gotten any better? Apr 4 The obvious 2
Local prosecutors Avoiding responsibility for t... Apr 4 The obvious 1
saline county cop.. (Feb '11) Apr 4 Anonymous 13
News Sheriff's detective seeks to shut down anti-Mas... (Nov '06) Apr 4 Lizzie 4
Saline County Detention Center (Jan '14) Apr 4 Lizzie 12
Did anyone know David Brown? (Apr '08) Apr 2 FYI 2
See all Benton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Benton Forum Now

Benton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Benton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Benton, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,208 • Total comments across all topics: 280,174,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC