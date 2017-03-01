Early voting begins Tuesday in millage push

Early voting for a Bryant School District millage special election is set to begin Tuesday through March 13. Election day is March 14. The Benton Vote Center, located at 221 N. Main St., in Benton, will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day from March 7 to March 10. and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 13. Grace Church, located at 4200 Arkansas 5 North, also will be an early voting site. The church will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 7 through March 10. The church will not be open March 13. For the first time, voters can will be allowed to vote at any of the designated polling sites on election day.

