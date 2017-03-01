Body of slain woman found in central Arkansas well; husband charged with capital murder
A Pine Bluff man who was reported missing with his wife last week turned himself in Sunday after police found her body inside a well in Saline County earlier in the day, authorities said. Molten Oglesby, 61, was charged with capital murder and kidnapping after he turned himself in shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday at the Jefferson County jail, according to a statement from the Pine Bluff Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Benton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Babbitt
|Sat
|beautiful one5
|1
|That stupid cop murdered that kid
|Sat
|Really from Littl...
|10
|Lt. Monte Hodge (Jan '14)
|Sat
|Connie
|9
|saline county cop.. (Feb '11)
|Sat
|Connie
|9
|Saline County Detention Center (Jan '14)
|Sat
|Connie
|5
|Benton woman convicted as accomplice to daughte... (Jul '06)
|Feb 23
|Karen
|40
|anyone seen jim malone around lately? (Aug '11)
|Feb 21
|Family of Mine
|3
Find what you want!
Search Benton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC