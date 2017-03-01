Body of slain woman found in central Arkansas well; husband charged with capital murder

A Pine Bluff man who was reported missing with his wife last week turned himself in Sunday after police found her body inside a well in Saline County earlier in the day, authorities said. Molten Oglesby, 61, was charged with capital murder and kidnapping after he turned himself in shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday at the Jefferson County jail, according to a statement from the Pine Bluff Police Department.

