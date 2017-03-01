Body of slain woman found in central ...

Body of slain woman found in central Arkansas well; husband charged with capital murder

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: NWAonline

A Pine Bluff man who was reported missing with his wife last week turned himself in Sunday after police found her body inside a well in Saline County earlier in the day, authorities said. Molten Oglesby, 61, was charged with capital murder and kidnapping after he turned himself in shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday at the Jefferson County jail, according to a statement from the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Benton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paul Babbitt Sat beautiful one5 1
That stupid cop murdered that kid Sat Really from Littl... 10
Lt. Monte Hodge (Jan '14) Sat Connie 9
saline county cop.. (Feb '11) Sat Connie 9
Saline County Detention Center (Jan '14) Sat Connie 5
News Benton woman convicted as accomplice to daughte... (Jul '06) Feb 23 Karen 40
anyone seen jim malone around lately? (Aug '11) Feb 21 Family of Mine 3
See all Benton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Benton Forum Now

Benton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Benton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Benton, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,202 • Total comments across all topics: 279,348,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC