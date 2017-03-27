Benton routs after spring break

Benton routs after spring break

The Benton Panthers remained undefeated on the season with early-week victories over the White Hall Bulldogs on the road Monday and Pine Bluff Zebras at Panthers Stadium in Benton in district play. Benton beat the Bulldogs 8-1 before routing the Zebras 9-0.

