Police locate parties involved in Monday shooting, others sought
UPDATE: According to the Benton Police Department, officers have located the black Chevrolet Camero involved in today's shooting at Academy Sports + Outdoors in Benton, along with the victim whom was shot and a suspect. However, the white GMC Sierra is still being sought at this time.
