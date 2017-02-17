Police locate parties involved in Mon...

Police locate parties involved in Monday shooting, others sought

UPDATE: According to the Benton Police Department, officers have located the black Chevrolet Camero involved in today's shooting at Academy Sports + Outdoors in Benton, along with the victim whom was shot and a suspect. However, the white GMC Sierra is still being sought at this time.

