Man charged with arson after allegedly setting home on fire

18 min ago Read more: Benton Courier

A Benton man is facing an arson charge after he allegedly set a house on fire and refused to open the door for Saline County deputies. Joseph Carter Ioup, 45, is currently detained at the Saline County Detention Office on a $200,000 bond.

