Car drives through salon, pins owner against water heater

Read more: Benton Courier

At about 1 p.m. today, emergency crews from Benton police and fire departments, along with Saline Memorial Hospital, responded to a report of a vehicle driving through a local business. Crews were dispatched to Gail and Blake's Hair Shop on Military Road finding a car that had driven through the front of the business after jumping a curb before hitting and pinning the owner, Gail Owen, against a hot water tank.

