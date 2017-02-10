Benton takes 6th at national competition

The Benton High School cheerleaders earned a sixth-place finish Sunday in the National High School Cheerleading Championship in Florida. Squad members from left, in the front row, are Alex Taylor, Madi Lancaster, Alexia Vannucci, Mary Grace Peden, Haley Hart and Talia Patterson; middle row, Josie Jones, Emily Meyer, Avery Dingus, Abby Dyer and Laney Denney; back row, Brianna Anzalone, Kara McGhee, Ashton Gunter, Maddison Coburn, Jade Dorman.

