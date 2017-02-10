AR officer comes to rescue of 'Walking Dead' actor's mother
BENTON, AR - In the post-apocalyptic, zombie-filled world of "The Walking Dead" it's nice to get some help once in a while. One character of that show known for rescuing others thanked a real-life officer for helping his mother.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Benton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|9 hr
|Michael
|33,713
|Charles Eddie Phillips (Mar '13)
|Feb 6
|Tinab78
|15
|trespassig in gepp arkansas
|Jan 28
|Eddie
|7
|Saline County Detention Center (Jan '14)
|Jan 23
|Worried in saline
|3
|salem mayor
|Jan 21
|non political
|8
|Amanda Richmond
|Jan 18
|Abc123
|1
|Saline County Jail
|Jan 16
|fedup
|1
Find what you want!
Search Benton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC