Aggravated robbery suspect escapes from central Arkansas health center, police say

Monday Feb 6 Read more: NWAonline

A 20-year-old North Little Rock man facing charges including aggravated robbery should be considered armed and dangerous after his escape Sunday from a central Arkansas health center, authorities said. Courtney Zyronne Johnson was able to jump the fence at Rivendell Behavioral Health Services in Benton around 6:40 p.m. Sunday after he was transferred there under a court order, the Benton Police Department said in a statement.

