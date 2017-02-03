12 Delta National Small Prints winners include Criswell and Fendley

Twelve works in the 21st annual "Delta National Small Prints Exhibition" at Arkansas State University have been purchased for the permanent collection of the Bradbury Art Museum, including two by Arkansans: Warren Criswell of Benton and DebiLynn Fendley of Arkadelphia. Four other Arkansas artists had work accepted into the show: Gary Cawood , Shelley Gipson , Beverly Buys and Neal Harrington .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.