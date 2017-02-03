12 Delta National Small Prints winners include Criswell and Fendley
Twelve works in the 21st annual "Delta National Small Prints Exhibition" at Arkansas State University have been purchased for the permanent collection of the Bradbury Art Museum, including two by Arkansans: Warren Criswell of Benton and DebiLynn Fendley of Arkadelphia. Four other Arkansas artists had work accepted into the show: Gary Cawood , Shelley Gipson , Beverly Buys and Neal Harrington .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Benton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|9 min
|jynx
|33,665
|Charles Eddie Phillips (Mar '13)
|Mon
|Tinab78
|15
|trespassig in gepp arkansas
|Jan 28
|Eddie
|7
|Saline County Detention Center (Jan '14)
|Jan 23
|Worried in saline
|3
|salem mayor
|Jan 21
|non political
|8
|Amanda Richmond
|Jan 18
|Abc123
|1
|Saline County Jail
|Jan 16
|fedup
|1
Find what you want!
Search Benton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC