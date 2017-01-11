Winter's first storm in state icy, deadly
Chad Denman helps push motorists up Crystal Hill Road near Interstate 430 in North Little Rock after several vehicles got stuck on the ice-slicked road Friday morning. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/galleries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Benton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|16 min
|Duck
|33,194
|What Ever Happen too
|38 min
|Jason
|3
|Charles Eddie Phillips (Mar '13)
|Tue
|attherealeddiedotcom
|8
|What ever happened to? (Mar '10)
|Mon
|Jeff
|10
|Looking for a old friend
|Jan 8
|Anoldfriendofkelleys
|2
|Records
|Jan 6
|hello america
|1
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Dec 29
|Love the Village
|3
Find what you want!
Search Benton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC