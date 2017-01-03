SMH welcomes first newborn of 2017
Excitement traditionally accompanies the birth of a baby. And when the new baby is the first one born in a new year, the excitement is compounded greatly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benton Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Benton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Yucko
|33,084
|What Ever Happen too
|Wed
|Hurt
|2
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Dec 29
|Love the Village
|3
|Swingle Family Diner (Sep '13)
|Dec 26
|Dontuwishuknew
|8
|stiles grocery (Nov '13)
|Dec 26
|Dontuwishuknew
|2
|Lindsey Management Complaints (Dec '10)
|Dec 24
|Shkyles86
|98
|Robert Kevin Finney
|Dec 24
|Rob Blipherd
|3
Find what you want!
Search Benton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC