She said yes! Man pops the question i...

She said yes! Man pops the question in courthouse bell tower

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Benton Courier

They went to rival high schools, with Tyler graduating from Benton in 2010 and Shelby from Bryant in 2011. Both graduated from University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benton Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Benton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 3 hr Sue 33,147
What ever happened to? (Mar '10) 17 hr Brandy 9
Looking for a old friend 17 hr Anoldfriendofkelleys 2
News Records Jan 6 hello america 1
What Ever Happen too Jan 4 Hurt 2
News State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City... Dec 29 Love the Village 3
Swingle Family Diner (Sep '13) Dec 26 Dontuwishuknew 8
See all Benton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Benton Forum Now

Benton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Benton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Benton, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,128 • Total comments across all topics: 277,755,483

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC