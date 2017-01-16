Pork barrel included more than $40,000 for ozone therapy shipped from NWA to Benton
FAMILIAR FACES: Former legislators Micah Neal and Jon Woods turn up again in another tale of the spending of so-caled GIF money, surplus controlled by legislators that was funneled through regional planning agencies. More evidence emerges of the need for a thorough review of how state surplus, known as the General Improvement Fund, was spent by legislators who controlled the money.
Benton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|5 min
|BARNEYII
|33,309
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Arkansas (... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|Rockie
|69
|What Ever Happen too
|11 hr
|China
|4
|Charles Eddie Phillips (Mar '13)
|18 hr
|Tina
|9
|salem mayor
|Sun
|ura dumbass
|4
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Jan 12
|ToMiCa
|4
|Kevin Finney
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|1
