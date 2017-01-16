Pork barrel included more than $40,00...

Pork barrel included more than $40,000 for ozone therapy shipped from NWA to Benton

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Arkansas Times

FAMILIAR FACES: Former legislators Micah Neal and Jon Woods turn up again in another tale of the spending of so-caled GIF money, surplus controlled by legislators that was funneled through regional planning agencies. More evidence emerges of the need for a thorough review of how state surplus, known as the General Improvement Fund, was spent by legislators who controlled the money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Benton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 5 min BARNEYII 33,309
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Arkansas (... (Oct '10) 6 hr Rockie 69
What Ever Happen too 11 hr China 4
Charles Eddie Phillips (Mar '13) 18 hr Tina 9
salem mayor Sun ura dumbass 4
News State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City... Jan 12 ToMiCa 4
Kevin Finney Jan 12 Anonymous 1
See all Benton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Benton Forum Now

Benton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Benton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

Benton, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,492 • Total comments across all topics: 277,958,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC