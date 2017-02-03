Mansfield man receives theology docto...

Mansfield man receives theology doctorate

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: Mena Star

On Saturday, December 17, 2016, Marcus Walker Brown of Benton, AR, formerly of Mansfield, where he graduated from high school, received his Doctor of Ministry Degree in graduation ceremonies from the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary in New Orleans, Louisiana. Dr. Brown did his undergraduate work at Ouachita Baptist University and received his Master of Divinity degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Benton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 31 min tommi miller 33,641
Charles Eddie Phillips (Mar '13) 1 hr Tinab78 15
trespassig in gepp arkansas Jan 28 Eddie 7
Saline County Detention Center (Jan '14) Jan 23 Worried in saline 3
salem mayor Jan 21 non political 8
Amanda Richmond Jan 18 Abc123 1
Saline County Jail Jan 16 fedup 1
See all Benton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Benton Forum Now

Benton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Benton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Benton, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,524 • Total comments across all topics: 278,604,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC