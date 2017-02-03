Mansfield man receives theology doctorate
On Saturday, December 17, 2016, Marcus Walker Brown of Benton, AR, formerly of Mansfield, where he graduated from high school, received his Doctor of Ministry Degree in graduation ceremonies from the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary in New Orleans, Louisiana. Dr. Brown did his undergraduate work at Ouachita Baptist University and received his Master of Divinity degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas.
