From the desk of the Arkansas Attorney GeneralFor several years,...
For several years, circuit courts in Arkansas have had the opportunity to participate in an electronic filing system maintained by the Administrative Office of the Courts . Electronic filing through the eFlex system is similar, but not identical to the CM/ECF Pacer system used in federal courts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Benton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|27 min
|SSOB
|33,662
|Charles Eddie Phillips (Mar '13)
|Mon
|Tinab78
|15
|trespassig in gepp arkansas
|Jan 28
|Eddie
|7
|Saline County Detention Center (Jan '14)
|Jan 23
|Worried in saline
|3
|salem mayor
|Jan 21
|non political
|8
|Amanda Richmond
|Jan 18
|Abc123
|1
|Saline County Jail
|Jan 16
|fedup
|1
Find what you want!
Search Benton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC