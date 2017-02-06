From the desk of the Arkansas Attorne...

From the desk of the Arkansas Attorney GeneralFor several years,...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 29 Read more: Daily Record

For several years, circuit courts in Arkansas have had the opportunity to participate in an electronic filing system maintained by the Administrative Office of the Courts . Electronic filing through the eFlex system is similar, but not identical to the CM/ECF Pacer system used in federal courts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Benton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 27 min SSOB 33,662
Charles Eddie Phillips (Mar '13) Mon Tinab78 15
trespassig in gepp arkansas Jan 28 Eddie 7
Saline County Detention Center (Jan '14) Jan 23 Worried in saline 3
salem mayor Jan 21 non political 8
Amanda Richmond Jan 18 Abc123 1
Saline County Jail Jan 16 fedup 1
See all Benton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Benton Forum Now

Benton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Benton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. Supreme Court
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Benton, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,723 • Total comments across all topics: 278,636,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC