Director departs state Behavioral Health Services
Charlie Green has resigned as director of the state Division of Behavioral Health Services to take a private sector job, according to a Department of Human Services news release. Jay Hill, director of the Arkansas Health Center, will be interim director and manage facilities that include the State Hospital.
