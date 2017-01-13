Director departs state Behavioral Hea...

Director departs state Behavioral Health Services

1 hr ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Charlie Green has resigned as director of the state Division of Behavioral Health Services to take a private sector job, according to a Department of Human Services news release. Jay Hill, director of the Arkansas Health Center, will be interim director and manage facilities that include the State Hospital.

