Details released in crash that killed...

Details released in crash that killed Benton woman

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Benton Courier

Brenna Nickleson, 34, was pronounced dead at Saline Memorial Hospital following a head-on collision that sent six others to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock. According to a report released to The Saline Courier on Thursday, Nickleson was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benton Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Benton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 28 min Redd Neckerson 33,250
News State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City... Thu ToMiCa 4
salem mayor Thu just saying 3
Kevin Finney Thu Tinyhyde 1
What Ever Happen too Wed Jason 3
Charles Eddie Phillips (Mar '13) Jan 10 attherealeddiedotcom 8
What ever happened to? (Mar '10) Jan 9 Jeff 10
See all Benton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Benton Forum Now

Benton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Benton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
 

Benton, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,558 • Total comments across all topics: 277,901,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC