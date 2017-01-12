Details released in crash that killed Benton woman
Brenna Nickleson, 34, was pronounced dead at Saline Memorial Hospital following a head-on collision that sent six others to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock. According to a report released to The Saline Courier on Thursday, Nickleson was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident.
