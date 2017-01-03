Death toll from crashes on Arkansas r...

Death toll from crashes on Arkansas roads during winter storm rises to 4

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

At least four people died in crashes on Arkansas roads as a wintry system moved through a broad swath of the state Friday, turning roadways slick and prompting schools and state offices to shut down for the day. In a report released Monday morning, Arkansas State Police said 46-year-old Otis D. Love of Memphis died in a crash Friday morning when he lost control of his pickup on an Interstate 40 bridge near mile marker 254 in St. Francis County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Benton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 37 min BARNEYII 33,142
What ever happened to? (Mar '10) 11 hr Brandy 9
Looking for a old friend 11 hr Anoldfriendofkelleys 2
News Records Jan 6 hello america 1
What Ever Happen too Jan 4 Hurt 2
News State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City... Dec 29 Love the Village 3
Swingle Family Diner (Sep '13) Dec 26 Dontuwishuknew 8
See all Benton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Benton Forum Now

Benton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Benton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Benton, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,183 • Total comments across all topics: 277,745,719

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC