Death toll from crashes on Arkansas roads during winter storm rises to 4

At least four people died in crashes on Arkansas roads as a wintry system moved through a broad swath of the state Friday, turning roadways slick and prompting schools and state offices to shut down for the day. In a report released Monday morning, Arkansas State Police said 46-year-old Otis D. Love of Memphis died in a crash Friday morning when he lost control of his pickup on an Interstate 40 bridge near mile marker 254 in St. Francis County.

