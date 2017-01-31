Crews respond to two-story house fire
According to Bryant Fire Chief J.P. Jordan, multiple crews reponded to a house fire in Bland Loop off Steel Bridge Road in Benton around 4:15 p.m. today. Jordan said the fire started in the basement of the two-story structure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benton Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Benton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|does anybody know what happens to chris christie? (Jan '15)
|2 hr
|Pride3290
|11
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|6 hr
|pondering
|33,531
|Ted Kingsley?? (Mar '11)
|Mon
|BC Hotass
|24
|Charles Eddie Phillips (Mar '13)
|Sun
|Tina
|11
|trespassig in gepp arkansas
|Jan 28
|Eddie
|7
|Saline County Detention Center (Jan '14)
|Jan 23
|Worried in saline
|3
|salem mayor
|Jan 21
|non political
|8
Find what you want!
Search Benton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC