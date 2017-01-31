Crews respond to two-story house fire

Crews respond to two-story house fire

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Benton Courier

According to Bryant Fire Chief J.P. Jordan, multiple crews reponded to a house fire in Bland Loop off Steel Bridge Road in Benton around 4:15 p.m. today. Jordan said the fire started in the basement of the two-story structure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benton Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Benton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
does anybody know what happens to chris christie? (Jan '15) 2 hr Pride3290 11
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 6 hr pondering 33,531
Ted Kingsley?? (Mar '11) Mon BC Hotass 24
Charles Eddie Phillips (Mar '13) Sun Tina 11
trespassig in gepp arkansas Jan 28 Eddie 7
Saline County Detention Center (Jan '14) Jan 23 Worried in saline 3
salem mayor Jan 21 non political 8
See all Benton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Benton Forum Now

Benton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Benton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Benton, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,676 • Total comments across all topics: 278,441,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC