Benton schools get email threat

18 min ago

A technology coordinator received the threatening email through the district's website, prompting all school campuses to be placed on lockdown, said Benton School District Superintendent Mike Skelton. Police and school administrators visited the schools Tuesday, Skelton said, before the district sent its employees home for the day as a precautionary measure.

