Benton graduate lands big internship at U.S. Capitol

Benton graduate lands big internship at U.S. Capitol

Saline County residents calling U.S. Sen. John Boozman's Washington, D.C., office may hear a familiar voice at the other end of the line. Lee Richardson, a 2010 graduate of Benton High School, participated in Boozman's Congressional Fall Internship Program in Washington, D.C. During his time in the nation's capital, Richardson attended committee hearings and legislative briefings, worked with congressional staff on various state and federal projects, provided constituent services to Arkansans, attended lectures from a variety of speakers and gave tours of the U.S Capitol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benton Courier.

