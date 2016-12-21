Benton graduate lands big internship at U.S. Capitol
Saline County residents calling U.S. Sen. John Boozman's Washington, D.C., office may hear a familiar voice at the other end of the line. Lee Richardson, a 2010 graduate of Benton High School, participated in Boozman's Congressional Fall Internship Program in Washington, D.C. During his time in the nation's capital, Richardson attended committee hearings and legislative briefings, worked with congressional staff on various state and federal projects, provided constituent services to Arkansans, attended lectures from a variety of speakers and gave tours of the U.S Capitol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benton Courier.
Add your comments below
Benton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|Bunch Of Them
|33,047
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Dec 29
|Love the Village
|3
|What Ever Happen too
|Dec 29
|Luther
|1
|Swingle Family Diner (Sep '13)
|Dec 26
|Dontuwishuknew
|8
|stiles grocery (Nov '13)
|Dec 26
|Dontuwishuknew
|2
|Lindsey Management Complaints (Dec '10)
|Dec 24
|Shkyles86
|98
|Robert Kevin Finney
|Dec 24
|Rob Blipherd
|3
Find what you want!
Search Benton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC