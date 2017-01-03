Alcoa crash victim dies, name released
The victim of a Friday morning accident on westbound Interstate 30 near Exit 121 in Bryant has died, according to a crash report summary from the Arkansas State Police. Daniel Blair, 49, of Benton was traveling in the middle lane when he drove onto an patch of ice and snow before striking the north concrete wall and overturning, landing on his wheels in the middle of the interstate, the report said.
