Woman hit cars, waved knife, police say

Woman hit cars, waved knife, police say

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: NWAonline

A Texas woman brandished a knife at drivers after striking several vehicles Sunday morning on Interstate 30 in Saline County, according to authorities. Trooper Liz Chapman, a spokesman for the Arkansas State Police, said the agency received multiple 911 calls about 11 a.m. in regard to a reckless driver on the interstate at mile marker 105, which is west of Benton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Benton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 hr guest 32,953
Swingle Family Diner (Sep '13) Mon Dontuwishuknew 8
stiles grocery (Nov '13) Mon Dontuwishuknew 2
Lindsey Management Complaints (Dec '10) Dec 24 Shkyles86 98
Robert Kevin Finney Dec 24 Rob Blipherd 3
Charles Eddie Phillips (Mar '13) Dec 22 joe 6
Kelly Peppard arrested for robbery!!!! Dec 17 iknow 4
See all Benton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Benton Forum Now

Benton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Benton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Cuba
 

Benton, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,300 • Total comments across all topics: 277,392,394

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC