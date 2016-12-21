Woman hit cars, waved knife, police say
A Texas woman brandished a knife at drivers after striking several vehicles Sunday morning on Interstate 30 in Saline County, according to authorities. Trooper Liz Chapman, a spokesman for the Arkansas State Police, said the agency received multiple 911 calls about 11 a.m. in regard to a reckless driver on the interstate at mile marker 105, which is west of Benton.
