Texas woman arrested after brandishing knife

At approximately 11 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call about a reckless driver on Interstate 30. Eventually, Naomi Coye, 37, of Boerne, Texas, was arrested near the 111 mile marker by Arkansas State Police with the help of the Saline County Sheriff's Office and Benton and Bryant Police Departments, said Liz Chapman, with Arkansas State Police. ASP was originally notified of a reckless driver on Interstate 30 near the 105 mile marker.

