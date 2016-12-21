Texas woman arrested after brandishing knife
At approximately 11 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call about a reckless driver on Interstate 30. Eventually, Naomi Coye, 37, of Boerne, Texas, was arrested near the 111 mile marker by Arkansas State Police with the help of the Saline County Sheriff's Office and Benton and Bryant Police Departments, said Liz Chapman, with Arkansas State Police. ASP was originally notified of a reckless driver on Interstate 30 near the 105 mile marker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benton Courier.
Add your comments below
Benton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|6 hr
|Red Neckerson
|32,936
|Swingle Family Diner (Sep '13)
|16 hr
|Dontuwishuknew
|8
|stiles grocery (Nov '13)
|16 hr
|Dontuwishuknew
|2
|Lindsey Management Complaints (Dec '10)
|Sat
|Shkyles86
|98
|Robert Kevin Finney
|Dec 24
|Rob Blipherd
|3
|Charles Eddie Phillips (Mar '13)
|Dec 22
|joe
|6
|Kelly Peppard arrested for robbery!!!!
|Dec 17
|iknow
|4
Find what you want!
Search Benton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC