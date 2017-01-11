State licenses for marijuana growing ...

State licenses for marijuana growing set at 5

Wednesday Dec 21

People pack the room where the newly formed Medical Marijuana Commission met Tuesday in Little Rock. The commission, in its second meeting, decided how many cultivation centers to license for growing marijuana for medical use.

