Rx-marijuana growers to be merit-selected
Prospective cultivators of medical marijuana will have to compete for state licenses on a merit-based system, rather than a lottery, the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission decided Thursday. Meeting for the third time in two weeks, the commission did not determine criteria for how it will grade the applications it is scheduled to start receiving next year.
