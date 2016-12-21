Rollover crash shuts down westbound I-30

Rollover crash shuts down westbound I-30

1 hr ago

A two-vehicle rollover accident shut down all lanes of westbound Interstate 30 traffic today near the 117 exit in Benton. One victim was treated at the scene after being pulled from the overturned vehicle and was transported to Saline Memorial Hospital.

