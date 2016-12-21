Police think robber was 'Camo Cowboy'
A man fatally shot while trying to rob a Benton bank is believed to be the "Camo Cowboy" who robbed the same location four years ago, police said. Joseph Edward Turner, 58, of Grant County entered the First Simmons Bank branch at 1323 Military Road in Benton around 2:40 p.m. Friday brandishing a weapon, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Benton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|26 min
|Now_What-
|32,891
|Lindsey Management Complaints (Dec '10)
|32 min
|Shkyles86
|98
|Robert Kevin Finney
|5 hr
|Rob Blipherd
|3
|Charles Eddie Phillips (Mar '13)
|Thu
|joe
|6
|Kelly Peppard arrested for robbery!!!!
|Dec 17
|iknow
|4
|Robber down
|Dec 2
|Ron Skips
|1
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Nov '16
|ToMiCa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Benton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC