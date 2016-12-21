Benton officer cleared in shooting fatal to 1

Saline County prosecutor Ken Casady said Thursday that no charges will be filed against a Benton police officer who fatally shot an armed man in October. Casady said an investigation of the shooting found that officer Cory Mize acted in self-defense when he shot Thomas Jeffery Burns, 49, the evening of Oct. 7. Police said Mize encountered Burns about 11 p.m. after responding to a domestic disturbance call involving Burns and Burns' estranged girlfriend.

