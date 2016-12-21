Arkansas woman killed, 6 hurt in 2-ve...

Arkansas woman killed, 6 hurt in 2-vehicle crash, police say

A 34-year-old Benton woman was killed and six people, including five minors, were injured in a two-vehicle crash Christmas Eve, authorities say. The Benton Police Department said officers responded to the wreck on state Highway 35 near Kidd Street about 4 p.m. Saturday.

