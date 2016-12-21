Arkansas woman killed, 6 hurt in 2-vehicle crash, police say
A 34-year-old Benton woman was killed and six people, including five minors, were injured in a two-vehicle crash Christmas Eve, authorities say. The Benton Police Department said officers responded to the wreck on state Highway 35 near Kidd Street about 4 p.m. Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Benton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|27 min
|Red Neckerson
|32,922
|Lindsey Management Complaints (Dec '10)
|Sat
|Shkyles86
|98
|Robert Kevin Finney
|Sat
|Rob Blipherd
|3
|Charles Eddie Phillips (Mar '13)
|Dec 22
|joe
|6
|Kelly Peppard arrested for robbery!!!!
|Dec 17
|iknow
|4
|Robber down
|Dec 2
|Ron Skips
|1
|State sets plans for easing traffic in Spa City...
|Nov '16
|ToMiCa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Benton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC