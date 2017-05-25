EDITORIAL Parish mergers vital to dio...

EDITORIAL Parish mergers vital to diocese

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: O-R Online

For the second time in 22 months, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has begun a process of consolidating churches in this region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bentleyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chris Stanfield Mar '17 Haywood 1
joe lopez of mazz (Dec '08) Feb '17 redraidergal 39
News Urwin guilty of murder (Nov '11) Dec '16 channa 4
the Neck (Jul '09) Oct '16 Harry 3
Pittsburgh Diocese has terrible leadersip (Sep '16) Sep '16 Already gone 1
at the wharf (Aug '16) Aug '16 jill lutz 1
an old haunt (Nov '14) Aug '16 jill lutz 3
See all Bentleyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bentleyville Forum Now

Bentleyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bentleyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Bentleyville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,392 • Total comments across all topics: 281,314,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC