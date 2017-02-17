There will be changes in traffic patterns on Interstate 70 at Bentleyville later this month.
There will be changes in the traffic patterns on Interstate 70 at Bentleyville later this month when beams for a bridge that takes the highway over Wilson Road, Pigeon Creek and the Norfolk Railroad line are delivered to the construction site.
