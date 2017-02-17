Police beat Jan. 24

Police beat Jan. 24

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: O-R Online

Trespass, false ID charges: Dina Lynette Monk, 32, of 106 Vine Alley, Marianna, was charged last week by Bentleyville police after they said she was found inside her former apartment on Russie Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bentleyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Urwin guilty of murder (Nov '11) Dec '16 channa 4
the Neck (Jul '09) Oct '16 Harry 3
Pittsburgh Diocese has terrible leadersip Sep '16 Already gone 1
at the wharf Aug '16 jill lutz 1
an old haunt (Nov '14) Aug '16 jill lutz 3
Angela frye (Jul '16) Jul '16 Randy 1
Elevator (Jun '16) Jun '16 Home owner 1
See all Bentleyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bentleyville Forum Now

Bentleyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bentleyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
 

Bentleyville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,923 • Total comments across all topics: 278,998,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC