January 09, 2017BENTLEYVILLE

Club cited: The operators of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 395 Hazel St., Bentleyville, were cited last week by the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement for operating an unlawful raffle, failure to maintain truthful records concerning small games of chance and failure to maintain records in conformity with the state liquor code.

Bentleyville, PA

