Spaghetti fundraiser to benefit Bentleyville woman
Hunter Kalchthaler, 20, of Bentleyville, and her service dog, Tetras, recently made their first trip together to the doctor's office.
Bentleyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the Neck (Jul '09)
|Oct '16
|Harry
|3
|Pittsburgh Diocese has terrible leadersip
|Sep '16
|Already gone
|1
|at the wharf
|Aug '16
|jill lutz
|1
|an old haunt (Nov '14)
|Aug '16
|jill lutz
|3
|Angela frye
|Jul '16
|Randy
|1
|Elevator (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Home owner
|1
|Charleroi schools obtain grants, check water qu... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Dime Droppers Inc
|2
