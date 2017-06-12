CCSO: Lizard Fire causes evacuations ...

CCSO: Lizard Fire causes evacuations in Dragoon

Wednesday Jun 7

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ - The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is reporting possible evacuations for the Lizard Fire . Dragoon is an unincorporated community and is about 17 miles east, northeast of Benson.

Excessive Heat Warning for Cochise County was issued at June 15 at 2:36AM MST

Benson, AZ

