Arizona blazes grow as wildfire seaso...

Arizona blazes grow as wildfire season peaks

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: SFGate

In this Thursday, June 8, 2017 photo, the Dragoon fire is visible from just off Interstate 10, seen from Benson, Ariz. Up to 30 homes in Cochise County were being evacuated as a precaution Thursday night due to erratic wind behavior that is aiding a lightning-caused wildfire in the area, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Benson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mercado del Lago and Houghton Town Center (Nov '10) May '17 Torrejon 23
News Attorney General Jeff Sessions seeks greater ro... Apr '17 spud 2
News Mexico warns citizens after US deportation of u... Feb '17 Mikey 5
FeaturePoints Referal Code- Share and Spread TZ... (Feb '15) Nov '16 Trane 2
News Appeals court considers Arizona cross-border sh... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Synque 7
News Tunnel collapse risk studied at busy Arizona bo... (Jul '16) Jul '16 serfs up 4
Pandora's Prophetic Places - The Politics Of ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pandora 1
See all Benson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Benson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Cochise County was issued at June 19 at 2:20PM MST

Benson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Benson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Mexico
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Benson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,914 • Total comments across all topics: 281,884,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC