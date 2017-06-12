Plane overshoots runway in Benson, pilot unharmed

BENSON, AZ - A pilot of a small plane was not injured in an incident at the Benson airport, according to a Cochise County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. Carol Capas of CCSO said the plane went off the end of the runway as it was landing at about 6:45 a.m. Friday, May 19. The pilot was the only person in the plane.

