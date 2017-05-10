Arizona radio station's advice on hiding child porn triggers backlash, investigation
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office said the public-service announcement that ran on CAVE for two years appeared to give the public tips on how to get away with possessing child pornography. Arizona radio station's advice on hiding child porn triggers backlash, investigation The Cochise County Sheriff's Office said the public-service announcement that ran on CAVE for two years appeared to give the public tips on how to get away with possessing child pornography.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Benson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mercado del Lago and Houghton Town Center (Nov '10)
|May 16
|Torrejon
|23
|Attorney General Jeff Sessions seeks greater ro...
|Apr '17
|spud
|2
|Mexico warns citizens after US deportation of u...
|Feb '17
|Mikey
|5
|FeaturePoints Referal Code- Share and Spread TZ... (Feb '15)
|Nov '16
|Trane
|2
|Appeals court considers Arizona cross-border sh... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Synque
|7
|Tunnel collapse risk studied at busy Arizona bo... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|serfs up
|4
|Pandora's Prophetic Places - The Politics Of ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pandora
|1
Find what you want!
Search Benson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC