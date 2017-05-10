Arizona Country Music Station Criminally Investigated For PSA That...
Imagine this: a radio station that, between country-and-western standards new and old, broadcasts a message instructing listeners on how to hide their child porn collection when law enforcement comes knocking. Turns out that this is very real.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Spin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Benson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorney General Jeff Sessions seeks greater ro...
|Apr '17
|spud
|2
|Mexico warns citizens after US deportation of u...
|Feb '17
|Mikey
|5
|Mercado del Lago and Houghton Town Center (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|Traci
|22
|FeaturePoints Referal Code- Share and Spread TZ... (Feb '15)
|Nov '16
|Trane
|2
|Appeals court considers Arizona cross-border sh... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Synque
|7
|Tunnel collapse risk studied at busy Arizona bo... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|serfs up
|4
|Pandora's Prophetic Places - The Politics Of ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pandora
|1
Find what you want!
Search Benson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC