The Latest: County keeping pre-evacuation notices in place
Cochise County authorities are keeping an eye on a wildfire and keeping keep pre-evacuation notices in place through the weekend for hundreds of dwellings in rural areas west of Benson. Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas says most of the fire has been in eastern Pima County but that it has burned eastward about a half-mile into Cochise County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Benson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorney General Jeff Sessions seeks greater ro...
|Apr '17
|spud
|2
|Mexico warns citizens after US deportation of u...
|Feb '17
|Mikey
|5
|Mercado del Lago and Houghton Town Center (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|Traci
|22
|FeaturePoints Referal Code- Share and Spread TZ... (Feb '15)
|Nov '16
|Trane
|2
|Appeals court considers Arizona cross-border sh... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Synque
|7
|Tunnel collapse risk studied at busy Arizona bo... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|serfs up
|4
|Pandora's Prophetic Places - The Politics Of ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pandora
|1
Find what you want!
Search Benson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC