The Latest: County keeping pre-evacuation notices in place

Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Yuma Sun

Cochise County authorities are keeping an eye on a wildfire and keeping keep pre-evacuation notices in place through the weekend for hundreds of dwellings in rural areas west of Benson. Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas says most of the fire has been in eastern Pima County but that it has burned eastward about a half-mile into Cochise County.

