TRAFFIC: I-10 closure near Benson late Sunday night
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ - Drivers heading east on Interstate 10 can expect a brief closure near Benson late Sunday night and potentially into Monday morning. The Arizona Department of Transportation will close eastbound I-10 at State Route 90 in Cochise County, according to a release from ADOT.
