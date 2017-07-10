Woman sentenced for child neglect
A 25-year-old woman who was charged last summer after her children were found neglected has been sentenced to up to two years probation. Tajia Morway's four children were taken into state custody in August after they were found infested with lice and covered in filth, and appeared to suffer numerous health problems from a lack of medical care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters: A a thoughtlessa remark (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|11
|chris harrington and the country drifters??!!?? (Sep '11)
|Jun 27
|Yut
|22
|Pills and Other Research Chems
|Jun 18
|painmeds
|1
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|Jun 14
|Brooklyn Bernie
|8
|led cup lights
|Jun '17
|High Sherrif Markey
|2
|Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ...
|May '17
|Dr Pendyke
|4
|Town business group to promote economic vitality (Oct '16)
|May '17
|Dr Pendyke
|7
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC