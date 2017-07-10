Woman sentenced for child neglect

Woman sentenced for child neglect

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jul 6 Read more: The Bennington Banner

A 25-year-old woman who was charged last summer after her children were found neglected has been sentenced to up to two years probation. Tajia Morway's four children were taken into state custody in August after they were found infested with lice and covered in filth, and appeared to suffer numerous health problems from a lack of medical care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bennington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters: A a thoughtlessa remark (Sep '10) 3 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 11
chris harrington and the country drifters??!!?? (Sep '11) Jun 27 Yut 22
Pills and Other Research Chems Jun 18 painmeds 1
News Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ... Jun 14 Brooklyn Bernie 8
led cup lights Jun '17 High Sherrif Markey 2
News Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ... May '17 Dr Pendyke 4
News Town business group to promote economic vitality (Oct '16) May '17 Dr Pendyke 7
See all Bennington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bennington Forum Now

Bennington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bennington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Bennington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,815 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC