"Sunset Bliss" wins lifestyle photo contest
Southwestern Vermont Medical Center is proud to announce the winners of the SVMC Orthopedics Active Lifestyle Photo Contest. Awards were presented before a crowd of 100 attendees at an SVMC Orthopedics Open House on June 22. The contest drew nearly 70 entries between January and April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters: A a thoughtlessa remark (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|11
|chris harrington and the country drifters??!!?? (Sep '11)
|Jun 27
|Yut
|22
|Pills and Other Research Chems
|Jun 18
|painmeds
|1
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|Jun 14
|Brooklyn Bernie
|8
|led cup lights
|Jun '17
|High Sherrif Markey
|2
|Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ...
|May '17
|Dr Pendyke
|4
|Town business group to promote economic vitality (Oct '16)
|May '17
|Dr Pendyke
|7
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC