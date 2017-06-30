Storm causes overflow at Bennington Wastewater Facility
The Bennington Wastewater Treatment Facility, on Harrington Road, overflowed wastewater onto an adjacent property due to severe weather on Saturday night. BENNINGTON - Saturday's severe weather caused an overflow at Bennington's Wastewater Treatment Facility, according to a report made to the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources.
